SP MLA Irfan Solanki, brother booked for setting fire to woman’s house

KANPUR Police has registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to capture the land located in posh Defence Colony area of the city. Police have also suspended the local station officer for not taking immediate action on the woman’s complaint.

Police said they are conducting raids to nab the MLA from Sishamau. Meanwhile, in a video doing rounds on social media, Solanki is purportedly heard saying that false allegations were being made against him.

According to police, a woman identified as Nazeer Fatima lodged a complaint on October 8. “She claimed that Irfan, his brother Rizwan set her house on fire… so that they could capture their land,” said a police officer.