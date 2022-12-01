SP MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan gets bail

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan, who was booked under the stringent Gangster’s Act.

Hasan has been lodged in jail since January.

Speaking to The Indian Express, government advocate Rishi Chadha, who appeared on behalf of the state, said, “The bail application was filed for the proceedings under the Gangster’s Act. He had been in prison for eleven months or so. The arguments had been concluded, and the court decided to grant him bail. He was booked under the Gangster’s Act by the government after he was booked in around 15 cases. Keeping in mind his health and the lengthy detention period, he was granted bail by the court.”

Hasan, a two-time MLA, had won the recent state polls from Kairana in Shamli district while he was in jail. He had defeated BJP’s Mriganka Singh by 25,887 votes.

Hasan, who is currently lodged at Chitrakoot jail, is expected to walk out of the prison soon as he has acquired bail in other cases, too, said advocate Imran Ullah, who represented Hasan in the bail hearing on Wednesday.

“He was sent to jail on January 15 this year. This was the last case where bail was pending for him. He will walk out of jail soon. The court has put certain conditions on his bail,” Ullah said.