SP MLA booked for provocative remarks: Police

SP MLA Shazil Islam Ansari and others were booked on Sunday for allegedly making objectionable comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a function in Bareilly district, police said on Monday.

He is an MLA from Bhojipura seat in Bareilly district. The FIR was lodged after a complaint was filed by Bareilly’s Hindu Yuva Vahini district president Anuj Verma at Baradari police station, said the police.

Apart from Ansari, SP’s Bareilly district vice-president Sanjeev Kumar Saxena and others have been named as accused in the FIR, he added. “Ansari had attended a function at Saxena’s residence on April 2. While speaking at the event, he said that if the voice of the opposition is suppressed in Vidhan Sabha, then a reply will be given through guns,” Verma said in his complaint. SHO Baradari police station, Neeraj Malik said, “An FIR has been lodged against Ansari and others for making objectionable statements against the CM.”

PTI quoted Islam as saying, “A news channel edited my video and then made it viral. In the program, I had said that being a strong opposition we will give a strong reply on all things like a gun which emits bullets and not smoke.”