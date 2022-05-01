SP MLA booked for assaulting power station staffer: Police

A Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and his supporters were booked for allegedly assaulting an employee at a power sub-station in Budaun district late Thursday.

Sub-station operator Abhishek Mishra lodged a complaint against Ashutosh Maurya, the legislator from the Bisauli constituency in Budaun and his supporters for attacking him. A video of the purported assault has also surfaced on social media.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Bisauli police station.

Buduan additional superintendent of police (rural) Siddhartha Verma said, “MLA Maurya claims that it was the employee who misbehaved with him first. He says that he went to the power station around midnight after he received complaints from local residents that there was no electricity in the area. But he is seen misbehaving with the employee in a video.”

But the power station worker says that the MLA started misbehaving with him and beat him up, the ASP said. “We are investigation the matter further,” he added.

Maurya is a first-time MLA who defeated BJP’s Kushagra Sagar by 1,834 votes in the recently held assembly elections.