SP MLA barred for live-streaming UP Assembly proceedings on Facebook

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday barred Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Atul Pradhan from attending the rest of the Winter Session after he live-streamed House proceedings on Facebook while his party members were protesting against the alleged misuse of administrative machinery in the Rampur bypolls.

However, following requests by senior SP leader and MLA Lalji Verma, Pradhan was allowed to attend the House proceedings after 1 pm. The three-day winter session of the UP Assembly began on Monday. Polling for three byelections – Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and, Rampur Sadar and Khatauli Assembly constituencies – was conducted in UP on Monday.

The second day of the Assembly’s winter session started with SP Chief Whip Manoj Pandey demanding a discussion on the alleged misuse of government machinery in the Rampur bypoll on Monday. “People were stopped from voting in Rampur and the low voting percentage in the bypoll was its proof. Even women were stopped from voting. SP voters were thrashed by the police,” he alleged.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, however, refuted the allegations. SP MLAs then entered the well of the House while shouting slogans. The Speaker tried to convince the protesting MLAs to return to their seats and raise their issues from their benches. A few minutes later, the Speaker said: “It has come to my knowledge that a member of this House was live-streaming the House proceedings on Facebook, which is not allowed. I would ask that member to leave the House as I am not ready to compromise with the rules,” said Mahana.

Later, SP MLA Lalji Verma requested the Speaker to exempt Pradhan this time as he was a first-time member and was not aware of the Assembly rule. Mahana said, “Ignorance of law is not an excuse”. However, he later said instead of the entire session, Pradhan would be barred only till 1 pm.