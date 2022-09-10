scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

SP losing base in UP, says Mayawati days after Akhilesh Yadav criticises BSP

In a tweet, BSP chief Mayawati said the Samajwadi Party has connived with the BJP and hence other Opposition parties should be wary of it.

Lucknow: A banner of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav indicating their alliance for 2024 parliamentary elections, outside SP headquarters in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Day after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, in an interview to a news channel, described the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as a prisoner in a self-made jail controlled by the BJP and “the jailer in Delhi”, BSP president Mayawati on Saturday reacted sharply saying that the SP was losing its base in Uttar Pradesh. She added that its chief often tried to divert people’s attention by launching unrestrained and childish rhetoric against others.

In a tweet, Mayawati said the SP has internal connivance (milibhagat) with the BJP and hence other Opposition parties in the country should be wary of it.

“The SP is losing its support base in UP, for which its own action is the main reason. When there is news in the media about their mutual quarrels and tussles within the family, party and their alliance, and about their open nexus with criminal elements and jail meetings, then why should there be no disappointment among the people,” she said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

“Also, the internal connivance of SP with BJP is not hidden from anyone and this is the specific reason that the BJP government has got a walkover and freedom to do its own things when the SP is the main Opposition party. Due to this, the life of the general public, especially the Muslim community, is troubled and there is restlessness among them,” she added.

“In order to hide his anti-people shortcomings, the SP chief often tries to divert the attention of the people by launching unrestrained and childish rhetoric against others, due to which people and other Opposition parties in the country need to be cautious of the SP.”

Reacting to Yadav’s statement, BSP spokesperson Dharamvir Chaudhary said, “Akhilesh Yadav levelled allegations against the BSP, but the fact is that the SP has connivance with the BJP and both help each other by polarising voters on religious lines. The BSP stands neither with the BJP nor SP, but it is working in the interest of the nation.”

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:21:51 pm
