scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

SP legislators protest against ‘murder of democracy’ in Rampur bypoll, House adjourned

Samajwadi Party member Manoj Pandey and other SP legislators alleged that people in Rampur Sadar were not allowed to vote and were beaten with sticks so that they would not come out.

Azam Khan in RampurPolling was sluggish in Rampur Sadar with the segment, earlier held by SP leader Azam Khan, registering around 33.94 per cent turnout by 6 pm. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party legislators on Tuesday disrupted proceedings at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging the “murder of democracy” at the bypolls in Rampur Sadar.

After the House met at 11 am, Samajwadi Party (SP) member Manoj Pandey raised the issue and alleged that “democracy was put to shame” during Monday’s bypoll.

Pandey and other SP legislators alleged that people in Rampur Sadar were not allowed to vote and were beaten with sticks so that they would not come out. They also staged a protest in the well of the House.

When Speaker Satish Mahana’s repeated requests to the SP members to return to their seats fell on deaf ears, he adjourned the House for 15 minutes and later extended it for another 15 minutes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav were not present in the House at the time.

Polling was sluggish in Rampur Sadar with the segment, earlier held by SP leader Azam Khan, registering around 33.94 per cent turnout by 6 pm.

About the low turnout in Rampur Sadar, which has a sizeable Muslim population, Azam Khan’s family members alleged that police threatened, harassed and stopped people from voting. The state government denied the charges.

Advertisement

Justifying the action, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said whatever was done was as per law.

“Their (SP members) work is only to shout. There is rule of law in the state.

More from Lucknow

“All allegations of the SP are baseless. Whenever the SP sees defeat, it makes such allegations,” Khanna said.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 04:06:23 pm
Next Story

Govinda Naam Mera song Kya Baat Haii 2.0: Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani groove to Harrdy Sandhu’s song in this snazzy recreation

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close