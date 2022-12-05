scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

SP legislators hold dharna against govt in UP assembly premises

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowhdury said, "Our legislators sat on a dharna to point out misuse of official machinery by the BJP in bypolls"

samajwadi party news, up dharna news, indian expressSamajwadi Party leaders stage a protest during the Winter Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in Lucknow. (PTI)

Alleging misuse of official machinery during bypolls, price rise and poor law and order in the state, Samajwadi Party legislators on Monday sat on a dharna in the Uttar Pradesh assembly premises.

Before the start of the Winter Session, the SP MLAs sat near the Chowdhury Charan Singh statue with placards that read, “Janta ka paisa ghate hain, ghaplebaaj sarkaar chalate hain” (They swindle people’s money, scamsters run the government) and “BJP vifal hai apne kaamo se, janta trast hai badhte daamo se” (The BJP has failed in its works and people are fed up with inflation).

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowhdury said, “Our legislators sat on a dharna to point out misuse of official machinery by the BJP in bypolls. They were preventing people from casting votes.” “In the BJP regime, price rise is at its peak, youth are not getting employment and law and order has broken down in the state. The BJP has failed on all fronts. We are here to point out the government’s failures,” he said.

More from Lucknow

The Winter Session of Uttar Pradesh assembly commenced from Monday in which a supplementary budget is to be tabled.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 11:53:07 am
Next Story

Chiranjeevi turns nostalgic meeting naval officers, shares throwback photo as an NCC cadet

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close