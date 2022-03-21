SP legislator under scanner in ‘kidnapping’ of block pramukh

BASTI POLICE have launched an inquiry into the role of Samajwadi Party MLA Mahendra Nath Yadav in the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old pramukh of Bahadurpur block Ram Kumar.

Kumar, his wife and four children were recovered from the Bahadurpur MLA’s residence in Basti on Friday, said police.

The MLA was booked on the charges of kidnapping, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said that they would now get the statement of Kumar recorded in the presence of the magistrate before making any further move in the case. However, no one has so far been arrested.

According to police, on the evening of March 18, Kumar’s brother-in-law Om Prakash had lodged a complaint, stating that on October 23 last year, Yadav took Kumar with him. However, on March 18, he received a call from Kumar, who told him that Mahendra Nath had detained him at his residence and not allowed him to move out.

Om Prakash also provided a few audio clips to buttress his claims, said police, adding that after lodging a case, they conducted a raid at the MLA’s residence.

During the raid, police found Kumar, his wife and four children. Kumar has been provided police security.

The ASP added that everyone in Kumar’s family was under the impression that he had been staying at the MLA’s house willingly.