SP leaders who criticised Maurya’s Ramcharitmanas remarks expelled

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday expelled its two woman leaders citing “indiscipline”, with insiders claiming that they faced action for having criticised the party’s member of legislative council (MLC) Swami Prasad Maurya over his remarks on the epic Ramcharitmanas.

Those expelled are Richa Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the last year’s Assembly elections on SP ticket from the Allahabad West seat, and Roli Tiwari Mishra, who hails from Agra.

SP national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said the two leaders were “expelled over indiscipline”. “We will give the exact reason later,” he said.

Sources in the party said the two were expelled after they put social media posts criticising Maurya’s statements that the Ramcharitmanas written by Tulsidas was derogatory towards women, Dalits and tribals and backward classes.

On January 22, Maurya had told a news channel: “It (Ramcharitmanas) was written by Tulsidas for self-praise…The epic abuses Dalits, tribals and backwards by naming their castes and calling them shudra.”

In a statement, Rajendra Choudhary asked party leaders and spokespersons to keep in mind that the “SP is party that follows Dr (Ram Manohar) Lohia’s ideals of democracy, secularism and samajwad (socialism)”.

When contacted, Roli Tiwari Mishra said, “I had said that what Mauryaji was saying was not right and that he should not disrespect someone’s faith…I had also opposed the burning of the holy book and had announced a yatra in support of the Ramcharitramanas. I was expelled after all this.”

Richa Singh released a statement, saying “a party which does not believe in natural justice can never be true to social justice”. “Of late, the democratic and socialist facade of Samajwadi Party has reached a new low by expelling female leaders without giving any explanation,” she said.