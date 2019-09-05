SP leader Pooja Pal booked for murder of trader

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against former BSP MLA Pooja Pal and six others in connection with the murder case of a 25-year-old businessman, Lalit Verma, who was shot dead in Civil Lines area of Prayagraj district in 2016. Lalit’s cousin Vikram had suffered a bullet injury in the attack. Pooja Pal had joined the Samajwadi Party before the Lok Sabha polls.

The agency registered the FIR on the directives of the Allahabad High Court, which had passed the order on a petition by Lalit’s father, Vinod Kumar. The FIR was registered against seven persons including Pooja Pal and her younger brother Rahul Pal on charges of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and unlawful assembly.

The case dates back to February 3, 2016, when Lalit Verma and Vikram were going on a motorcycle to his lawyer’s residence in Civil Lines police station area. Vinod Kumar and his younger son Virendra were travelling in another motorcycle.

According to the FIR, on Nawab Yusuf Road, an SUV came from behind and stopped in front of Lalit’s motorcycle. Some armed men stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire at Lalit and Vikram, leaving both seriously injured, and fled. Lalit died on the spot. Vikram suffered a bullet injury on his right shoulder and was taken to a hospital. Vinod Kumar, the complainant in the case, had said the crime was the fallout of a dispute between him and Pooja Pal over a piece of land in Prayagraj.

Not satisfied with the police investigation, Vinod Kumar had moved Allahabad High Court seeking direction to transfer the investigation to CBI. “I moved to court because the local police were not investigating the case properly. So far, none of the accused named in the FIR had been arrested,” said Vinod Kumar.

The CBI has also been investigating the murder case of Pooja Pal’s husband, BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was shot dead in Prayagraj in 2005. Last month, the CBI had filed chargesheet against 10 accused in this case, including jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother ex-MLA Ashraf alias Khalid Azim.

The CBI investigated Raju Pal’s murder case on the Supreme Court’s directives. A local court of CBI, which is hearing the case, on Tuesday issued notices to all the accused.