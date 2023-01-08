SP leader Manish Agarwal arrested over multiple complaints against him, party’s media cell

Lucknow police on Sunday arrested Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Manish Jagan Agarwal after he was booked in multiple cases at Hazratganj police station, officers said, adding that he handles the party’s social media cell. A senior police officer said the most recent case against Agarwal was registered on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) social media in-charge Richa Rajput.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also lodged against Richa Rajput on Sunday afternoon on a complaint by SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel alleging that she had used objectionable language against SP MP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav.

ACP (Hazratganj) Arvind Kumar Verma said, “There are multiple cases against the SP media cell and against Manish Agarwal. The latest one was lodged on Wednesday. He was arrested on Sunday morning.”

In her complaint, Rajput alleged that SP workers threatened her with rape and assassinated her character on social media. She added that she feared for her life and safety.

Soon after Agarwal’s arrest, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav reached the Lucknow police headquarters outside where party workers staged a protest. He was accompanied by state president Naresh Uttam Patel, national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary and other senior leaders.

In a tweet, the SP wrote from its official Twitter handle, “Arrest of Samajwadi Party worker Manish Jagan Agarwal by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful! Police should release the SP worker immediately.”

While the party alleged that there was “no responsible person” present at the headquarters when Akhilesh arrived, workers protested outside the building seeking the release of their colleague. Akhilesh also refused to drink the tea offered to him by officials at the headquarters.

In a video shared by the SP, Akhilesh is heard saying: “I will not drink the tea here. I will bring my own, but can take your cup. I can’t drink the tea offered here. What if you poison me? I don’t have trust. I am serious, I don’t have trust. I will get it from outside.” He is also seen directing someone to get tea from outside.

On Sunday afternoon, Akhilesh reached the Lucknow jail to meet Agarwal.

The case lodged on Rajput’s complaint was under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, while the FIR lodged against Rajput on Naresh Patel’s complaint was under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) and under the IT Act.