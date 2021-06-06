SP leader holds roadshow after jail release, booked for violating Covid norms

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav and 200 unidentified people were booked on Saturday for allegedly violating Covid protocols during a roadshow held a day after he was released from Etawah district jail. No arrests have yet been made.

Police said a video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows Yadav moving in a car along with his associates with over a dozen vehicles and people raising slogans in his name. A native of Auraiya’s Diviyapur area, the SP leader is facing 25 cases, including those registered under the attempt to murder charge.

The video, police said, was shot on Saturday, a day after Yadav’s release from the jail where he was lodged on charges of the UP Gangsters’ Act.

Etawah’s Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh told mediapersons that police would collect footage of the CCTV cameras installed along the roadshow route.

“We are trying to identify people who were present in the roadshow. Police are also collecting details of the vehicles. Strict action would be taken against those found guilty,” said Singh. Police were trying to find out why the procession was taken out on Saturday.

The accused have been booked under various IPC sections, including 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Civil Lines police station has also invoked section 7 of the

Criminal Law Amendment Act against the accused.

Yadav was externed by the Auraiya district administration in March this year for six months. In the recently concluded panchayat election, he was elected as a zila panchayat member from Auraiya.

Auraiya SP Aparna Gautam said Yadav was arrested under the UP Gangsters’ Act.

Samajwadi Party’s Auraiya district president Rajveer Singh said Yadav is a party worker and holds the post of district

president of Yuvjan Samaj unit of the party.

“Dharmendra was implicated in cases by our opposition. Police had arrested Dharmendra from Etawah district,” said Rajveer

Singh.