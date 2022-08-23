scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

SP leader held in Moradabad for Bilkis Bano rally

Police have booked Alam (46) and three others under various IPC sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), 147 (rioting) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to police, prohibitory orders were in place in the area and the SP leader had not taken permission to hold the “mashal” rally on Sunday. (Representational/File)

MORADABAD police on Monday arrested Samajwadi Party’s city unit president Shane Alam for allegedly raising slogans against the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally to protest against the release of 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

“Alam was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody,” said Circle Officer (Moradabad) Mahesh Chandra Gautam. According to police, prohibitory orders were in place in the area and the SP leader had not taken permission to hold the “mashal” rally on Sunday.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:53:13 am
15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

