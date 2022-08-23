SP leader held in Moradabad for Bilkis Bano rally

MORADABAD police on Monday arrested Samajwadi Party’s city unit president Shane Alam for allegedly raising slogans against the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally to protest against the release of 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.
Police have booked Alam (46) and three others under various IPC sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), 147 (rioting) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
“Alam was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody,” said Circle Officer (Moradabad) Mahesh Chandra Gautam. According to police, prohibitory orders were in place in the area and the SP leader had not taken permission to hold the “mashal” rally on Sunday.
Top News
Latest News
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Connect
After 10 days of strike, AIIMS agrees to provide hostels to optometry students
MSP, Lakhimpur Kheri case on agenda at farmers’ meeting in Jantar Mantar
Two former excise officials named in CBI FIR suspended
Girl raped, killed: Cops investigating mother’s role
16-year-old ‘strangles minor, wanted way out of studying’: Police
Supertech demolition: Twin towers charged, explosives to be connected across floors
Delhi govt rolls out three-year action plan for e-vehicle infra
Gurgaon: 10-year-old student dies after falling unconscious in school
Must look at outsourcing cyber crime investigation: Fadnavis
Lakhs of hectares of Kharif crop fall prey to snail attack
‘Intelligent traffic system on e-way’: Devendra Fadnavis
Man kills wife by pushing her in front of moving train