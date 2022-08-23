SP leader held in Moradabad for Bilkis Bano rally

MORADABAD police on Monday arrested Samajwadi Party’s city unit president Shane Alam for allegedly raising slogans against the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally to protest against the release of 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

Police have booked Alam (46) and three others under various IPC sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), 147 (rioting) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

“Alam was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody,” said Circle Officer (Moradabad) Mahesh Chandra Gautam. According to police, prohibitory orders were in place in the area and the SP leader had not taken permission to hold the “mashal” rally on Sunday.