SP leader found dead at his home, cops rule out robbery

A 53-year-old Samajwadi Party leader (SP) was found dead with injuries on his head at his home in Meerapur area under Katra police station, in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday. Police said the victim Sartaz Khan was alone when the incident occurred.

Police said the murder didn’t appear to be a fallout of a robbery as nothing was reported missing from the house. “Prima facie, it appears the assailants knew the victim well,” they added. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother-in-law Mohammad Javed at Katra police station. No one has been arrested in the case yet.

SP, Shahjahanpur, S Anand said, “Footage from CCTVs installed around the area are being scanned. As the victim was wearing shoes when his body was found, it seems he was preparing to go somewhere when he was attacked.”

During probe, police came to know Sartaz’s wife Reshma had gone to her relatives’ house on Tuesday.

“When she returned, she found the house locked from inside and no one opened it despite several knocks. Later, with the help of locals, Reshma broke the door open and found Sartaz’s body,” police said. SP’s Shahjahanpur unit president Tanveer Khan said Sartaz was an old member of the party and used to run a medical store.