scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

SP leader detained for helping Abbas Ansari, wife in prison: Police

On Friday, Bano was sent to police custody remand for three days, while Riyaz was sent to five days in remand. “Faraz Khan is SP's district general secretary. He allegedly played a pivotal role in abetting and helping the accused in criminal activities and also arranging the logistics and hideouts,” said police.

Abbas Ansari is the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Mau Sadar seat. On February 10, Bano was arrested along with her driver, Riyaz, for allegedly providing “undue help” to her husband. Senior jail officials, including the Chitrakoot jail superintendent, were booked and suspended, police said.
Listen to this article
SP leader detained for helping Abbas Ansari, wife in prison: Police
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Days after jailed MLA Abbas Ansari’s wife Nikhat Bano was arrested with two cellphones while she had gone to visit him in jail, Chitrakoot police Monday detained a local Samajwadi Party leader for allegedly “helping them in criminal activities”.

Abbas Ansari is the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Mau Sadar seat.  On February 10, Bano was arrested along with her driver, Riyaz, for allegedly providing “undue help” to her husband. Senior jail officials, including the Chitrakoot jail superintendent, were booked and suspended, police said.

More from Lucknow

On Friday, Bano was sent to police custody remand for three days, while Riyaz was sent to five days in remand. “Faraz Khan is SP’s district general secretary. He allegedly played a pivotal role in abetting and helping the accused in criminal activities and also arranging the logistics and hideouts,” said police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 05:21 IST
Next Story

Bhiwani deaths: Eight more identified, named as accused, says Rajasthan DGP

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close