SP leader detained for helping Abbas Ansari, wife in prison: Police

Days after jailed MLA Abbas Ansari’s wife Nikhat Bano was arrested with two cellphones while she had gone to visit him in jail, Chitrakoot police Monday detained a local Samajwadi Party leader for allegedly “helping them in criminal activities”.

Abbas Ansari is the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Mau Sadar seat. On February 10, Bano was arrested along with her driver, Riyaz, for allegedly providing “undue help” to her husband. Senior jail officials, including the Chitrakoot jail superintendent, were booked and suspended, police said.

On Friday, Bano was sent to police custody remand for three days, while Riyaz was sent to five days in remand. “Faraz Khan is SP’s district general secretary. He allegedly played a pivotal role in abetting and helping the accused in criminal activities and also arranging the logistics and hideouts,” said police.