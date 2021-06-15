scorecardresearch
Monday, June 14, 2021
SP leader booked for violating Covid norms held

Yadav on his release from jail on June 6 took part in a procession march despite Covid restrictions being in place.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
June 15, 2021 5:29:22 am

Days after Samajwadi Party leader and newly elected Zila panchayat member Dharmendra Yadav was booked for violating Covid protocol after his supporters took out a procession in Etawah, police on Monday arrested him from Auraiya.

Yadav on his release from jail on June 6 took part in a procession march despite Covid restrictions being in place. After he was booked and 34 of his supporters arrested, he had gone missing. Police had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

“We arrested Dharmendra Yadav from Auraiya district on Monday morning. He was produced before a local court in Etawah and was sent to judicial custody,” Circle Officer (Etawah) Rajeev Pratap Singh said.

Yadav, a native of Auraiya, is facing 31 cases, including those of murder and attempt to murder. He is also the Samajwadi Party’s Yuvjan Sabha chief of Auraiya. After a video of his June 6 procession went viral, nine policemen were suspended.

