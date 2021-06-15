SP leader booked for violating Covid norms held

Days after Samajwadi Party leader and newly elected Zila panchayat member Dharmendra Yadav was booked for violating Covid protocol after his supporters took out a procession in Etawah, police on Monday arrested him from Auraiya.

Yadav on his release from jail on June 6 took part in a procession march despite Covid restrictions being in place. After he was booked and 34 of his supporters arrested, he had gone missing. Police had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

“We arrested Dharmendra Yadav from Auraiya district on Monday morning. He was produced before a local court in Etawah and was sent to judicial custody,” Circle Officer (Etawah) Rajeev Pratap Singh said.

Yadav, a native of Auraiya, is facing 31 cases, including those of murder and attempt to murder. He is also the Samajwadi Party’s Yuvjan Sabha chief of Auraiya. After a video of his June 6 procession went viral, nine policemen were suspended.