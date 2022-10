Veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan was Thursday convicted by a Rampur court in a hate speech case. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced later today.

A case of hate speech was filed against Khan over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019.

Azam was released earlier this year after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail. He is facing nearly 90 cases, including that of corruption and theft.