SP leader arrested for objectionable comments on Lord Ram: Police

Hardoi police on Friday arrested a local politician, Yadunandan Lal Verma, for allegedly making objectionable comments on Lord Ram and his mother Kaushalya.

“Verma was arrested around 4 pm today from Harpalpur area (from where belongs) and was produced before the local court which sent him to jail,” Satyendra Singh, Circle Officer (CO), Harpalpur area said.

A case has been lodged against Verma by a policeman of the Saandi police station on various charges including promoting enmity on ground of religion and IT Act.

While police claimed Verma is a local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and a former state office bearer, SP media cell in a post on X denied Verma’s association with the party, claiming he was linked to the BJP instead.