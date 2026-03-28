SP leader arrested for objectionable comments on Lord Ram: Police

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Hardoi police on Friday arrested a local politician, Yadunandan Lal Verma, for allegedly making objectionable comments on Lord Ram and his mother Kaushalya.
“Verma was arrested around 4 pm today from Harpalpur area (from where belongs) and was produced before the local court which sent him to jail,” Satyendra Singh, Circle Officer (CO), Harpalpur area said.
A case has been lodged against Verma by a policeman of the Saandi police station on various charges including promoting enmity on ground of religion and IT Act.
While police claimed Verma is a local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and a former state office bearer, SP media cell in a post on X denied Verma’s association with the party, claiming he was linked to the BJP instead.
According to CO Singh, Verma made the alleged comments at an event, marking the birth anniversary of emperor Ashok, in a village under Saandi police station on March 25, hurting Hindu sentiments. A video of the speech went viral, prompting a policeman to lodge a complaint.
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