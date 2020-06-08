SP issues notice to its Gorakhpur gen secy for online abuse of woman leader

“I commented on a Facebook post by Akhileshji. After my comment, multiple accounts started trolling me about my surname and abused me. Some of these profiles were prefixed or suffixed with words such as ‘Yadav’ or ‘Samajwadi’,” said Mishra. (Representational) “I commented on a Facebook post by Akhileshji. After my comment, multiple accounts started trolling me about my surname and abused me. Some of these profiles were prefixed or suffixed with words such as ‘Yadav’ or ‘Samajwadi’,” said Mishra. (Representational)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday issued a notice to its Gorakhpur general secretary Manurojan Yadav for allegedly abusing another party leader on social media and sought his reply on the matter within three days.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Samajwadi Party leader Roli Tiwari Mishra said she has also filed a complaint with the Agra senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Mishra, who lives in Agra, said the abuse started in the comments section of a post by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on June 5. “I commented on a Facebook post by Akhileshji. After my comment, multiple accounts started trolling me about my surname and abused me. Some of these profiles were prefixed or suffixed with words such as ‘Yadav’ or ‘Samajwadi’,” said Mishra.

“I raised the issue with several senior party leaders and informed Akhileshji and madam Dimple Yadavji. For hours, I was abused by several accounts. Then, I found that one of the accounts was run by Manurojan Yadav,” she said.

“I was told that the party will take strict action against Yadav. Later, he deleted his comments and I was told that he has apologised at the party office. I said that he should apologise in public just like he abused me,” added Mishra.

State SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel on Sunday issued a notice to Yadav saying that his behaviour is anti-party and is affecting the image of the party. “It has been brought to our notice through several sources that on social media, you have been using indecent language… You also used objectionable language against a senior woman party leader,” read the notice.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said, “Our party and especially has always told party leaders and workers to maintain decency and especially towards women. We will probe the issue and action will be taken accordingly.”

After the notice was issued, Mishra tweeted a picture of the letter, “…For my respect, the party has taken a first step. I hope to get justice.”

