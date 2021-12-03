SP govt stopped SC-ST scholarships due to political vendetta: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) government of Akhilesh Yadav of discriminating against students from Scheduled Caste (SCs) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities by stopping their scholarships due to political vendetta.

Adityanath levelled the allegation while transferring scholarships worth Rs 458.66 crore to more than 12.17 lakh students at an online event. The chief minister also virtually interacted with some of the beneficiaries from the districts of Moradabad, Firozabad, Prayagraj, Banda and Unnao.

“The previous government used to discriminate against students. Scholarships of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students were stopped in 2016-’17. When we came in March 2017, I was shocked to find that the scholarship of those students had not been released. When the examinations were about to end, the government initiated the process of sending them scholarships,” Adityanath added.

The chief minister alleged that the SP government played with the lives of children because of political revenge, and obstructed public welfare schemes.

“In the last four-and-a-half years, our government has added more than 40 lakh children to those who were getting scholarships earlier,” Adityanath said, adding that his government was providing benefits of schemes to all eligible individuals from SC-ST communities, minority groups, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and communities in the general category.

Adityanath said his government had been imparting free coaching to students from not only SC-ST and minority communities, but also to those from the general category under the “Abhyudaya Yojana”. He directed the Social Welfare Department to extend this scheme, at present being run in 18 districts, to all 75 districts.

Adityanath also directed that the admission process in various colleges be completed by December 30 and eligible students be given scholarships in time. Students should not face problems reimbursing fees or purchasing study materials, he added.

The chief minister said tablets and smartphones would be provided to students in universities, engineering colleges, polytechnics, industrial training institutes, and paramedical institutions. He said the government was working on an action plan to distribute the smartphones and tablets to students between December and March.