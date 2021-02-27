SP gears up for 2022 Assembly elections; holds camps to train workers, leaders

The Samajwadi Party has started its Assembly poll preparations with party president Akhilesh Yadav visiting districts in eastern UP where three-day camps are being held for party workers and leaders “to train them for the election campaign”.

A senior party leader said the idea behind the camps is to train party members on how to engage with people.

“During these are camps, a team will train our party leaders, so that they know which issues need to be discussed with public, how to handle social media campaigns and to talk about issues on which the 2022 elections will be fought. On the last day of the campaign, Akhileshji will address workers and leaders and talk to them personally. These visits, which will continue in the coming months, also give a chance to our leader to interact with workers and leaders and listen to their issues,” said the senior party leader.

Akhilesh had visited camps in Jaunpur and Varanasi on Thursday. He also attended a camp in Mirzapur on Friday and addressed a press conference.

“He will visit Varanasi on Saturday and will pay his respects to Guru Ravidasji on his birth anniversary, and will come back to Lucknow,” said party spokesperson Juhie Singh.

Another party leader said Akhilesh will continue his visits to the districts and aims to cover most Vidhan Sabha regions where the camps are being held. “The camps are a good chance for him to discuss with party workers and leaders on what they should be talking to people.

They need to know that a whole legacy of work that was left behind by Akhilesh in 2017. Then, obviously the issues of law and order, price rise and jobs are there,” said the leader.

“In the coming months, he will visit western and central UP districts and meet more workers and leaders. When he meets local leaders, it also helps unite them and give them a boost,” said a leader.

Speaking at a press conference in Mirzapur after attending the camp for party leaders and workers, Akhilesh alleged that Indian democracy is in danger.

“It is not just the Samajwadi Party which feels this… Intellectuals and people who write columns are saying that the democracy in India is under threat. They are not sure if we will continue to be a democracy or not. Hence, these training camps are important. The politics of UP and the country are connected,” said Akhilesh in Mirzapur on Friday.

“I read in the newspaper that the PM of the country has said that the country’s assets will have to be sold… The BJP government should tell us whether they are selling the public sector or not,” said Akhilesh.

He added, “I read in the papers today that banks will be made bigger and that CVC (Central Vigilance Commission) will be ended. And that there is no need to fear CVC guidelines. It is the watchdog which keeps an eye on scams, financial irregularities. If that is ended, then the checks will end. Why is BJP taking such a decision? So that their own shortcomings are not detected. And then they are targeting Opposition leaders by sending ED and CBI.”

Akhilesh joked that may be Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ate a red chili as a child, and hence he is scared of “red topi” worn by SP leaders.

“We are running these camps so that even if elections are conducted with EVMs, we are still able to beat the BJP. And once we come to power, we will start the biggest fight to get rid of EVMs,” said Akhilesh.