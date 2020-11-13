SP chief alleges irregularities in Bihar elections

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.(Twitter/yadavakhilesh)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged irregularities in the Bihar Assembly polls and claimed that the opposition Grand Alliance was poised to win the election but “could not do so at the last moment”.

“We wanted to talk about the irregularities done with us (in Uttar Pradesh bypoll), but a more serious one has happened in Bihar. (RJD leader) Tejashwi Yadav was poised to form the government but could not do so at the last moment. All those who have faith in democratic values are unhappy today and asking if this is how elections will be fought,” Akhilesh said.

“The Bihar election was more nail-biting than the US (presidential) polls. I do not know which trick the BJP used. This is the speciality of the BJP, their main skill,” he said.

“The BJP uses everything to win elections. I can give an example and also play a video to prove as to how all the officials, from the DM to police, were involved (in Uttar Pradesh). At some places, even during the checking of the body temperature while the voters were going in to cast their votes, they were threatened that such a temperature would be shown which would directly shift them to a hospital and ambulances were also deployed,” Akhilesh added.

