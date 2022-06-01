scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visits Azam Khan at Delhi hospital

Khan was admitted to the Medicine Department of the facility on Sunday for a routine medical check-up.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 1, 2022 3:02:16 pm
The condition of Khan is "perfectly stable", hospital sources had said on Tuesday. (Twitter/@yadavakhilesh)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday visited his party lawmaker Azam Khan, who is admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said.

Khan was admitted to the Medicine Department of the facility on Sunday for a routine medical check-up.

“Akhilesh Yadav visited the hospital and met Azam Khan who is admitted at the facility,” a hospital source said.

Akhilesh Yadav visits Azam Khan at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. (Twitter/@yadavakhilesh)

The condition of Khan is “perfectly stable”, hospital sources had said on Tuesday.

Best of Express Premium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US childrenPremium
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US children
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake upPremium
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake up
More Premium Stories >>
More from Lucknow

Khan was released from Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement