SP asks dist units to send report on poll defeat

A day after being routed in the polls for Zila Panchayat chiefs, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday asked its leaderships in the districts to explain the reasons why the party candidates lost.

A letter from state party chief Naresh Uttam Patek to district party leaderships read, “As per instructions of the party president (Akhilesh Yadav), please explain the reasons for the defeat of SP candidates and those of its allies. Kindly submit a report at the state headquarters of the party by July 7.”

The clarification has been sought from district chiefs, district general secretaries and Mahanagar chiefs in places where party candidates lost.

The BJP on Saturday claimed to have swept the Zila Panchayat presidents’ elections, saying that candidates backed by the party won 66 out of 75 seats, with ally Apna Dal notching one, even as main opposition Samajwadi Party alleged that the ruling party had “kidnapped” voters and used “force” to stop them from voting.

Out of 75 seats, 22 candidates won unopposed, one of them backed by SP and the rest by BJP. As per party sources, the SP had won five seats, while its ally RLD won one seat.