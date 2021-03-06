SP announces nine-day cycle yatra in Azam Khan’s support from March 12

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced a nine-day bicycle rally from Rampur to Lucknow that will begin next week in support of senior party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan and his family.

In a statement, the party said the “cycle yatra” would begin from Rampur on March 12 and culminate in the state Capital nine days later. SP president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will address a press conference at the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur to mark the start of the yatra on March 12, and will also address a rally in Lucknow on March 21.

“The objective of the rally is to protest against the vindictive action against MP Azam Khan, who is also the founder of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. While Azam Khan is an MP and a former minister, his wife Tanzeen Fatima is an MLA. Along with them, their son Abdullah has also been made an accused. Since the BJP came to power, the family has faced a crisis. The family is facing hundreds of fake cases and Azam Khan is being called a history-sheeter,” read the SP statement.

The party said it had stood with Azam Khan and his family since the beginning. “By founding the university, Azam Khan had taken some steps to improve the lives of youth. That is the reason the BJP got antagonised and is harassing him. District officials are preparing fake cases against him for their selfish gains. He will be declared innocent and it is just a matter of time before that happens,” the SP added.

Among the leaders who will participate in the rally are SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel, Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Ram Govind Chaudhary, and Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Parishad Ahmed Hasan.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath, saying “Uttar Pradesh will not become Uttam Pradesh” till it is in power.

“While the CM gives long speeches, he has failed to control the law-and-order situation in the state. He goes to other states and makes claims, while till he is CM, the state will not be able to get out of the bad name he has brought to it. On all sides, there is jungle raj,” said the SP chief.

He added, “Not a single city from the state is in the top ten list for ease of living index, which shows how well the state is doing.”