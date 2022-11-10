scorecardresearch
SP and RLD say they will fight UP bypolls together

The bypoll in the three seats is scheduled to take place on December 5 with the counting of votes on December 8.

Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, UP bypolls, Jayant Chaudhary, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsThe two parties had formed an alliance in the Assembly polls held in March this year.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will contest the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh together. While SP will contest Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Sadar Assembly seats, alliance partner RLD will contest Khatauli in west UP. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and the SP made the announcement on Tuesday.

While SP held Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Sadar Assembly seats, Khatuali was won by the BJP.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) announced candidates for Mainpuri and Khatauli seats. It has fielded Ramakant Kashyap from Mainpuri, which fell vacant after the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. In Khatauli, the SBSP has fielded Ramesh Prajapati, a leader of its alliance partner Bhagidari Party(P).

The party said that it will announce its candidate for Rampur Sadar Assembly seat later.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 02:04:36 am
