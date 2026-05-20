SP alleges detention of MP Iqra Hassan, police deny charge

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that party MP Iqra Hasan was detained by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana while she was on her way to demand justice for brutal murder of a youth.

Sharing a post on X, Yadav accused the BJP government of trying to suppress democratic voices and claimed that police stopped the Kairana MP despite her being a public representative.

“Jab janata ki awaaz uthane ke liye kisi ki hirasat mein liya jata hai, tab samajh lijiye ki satta ghabra gayi hai,” Akhilesh wrote, alleging misuse of police by the state government.

According to SP leaders, Iqra reached the area after receiving complaints from residents over an anti-encroachment action. The party claimed police briefly detained her and prevented her from meeting affected locals. A video shared by Akhilesh showed police personnel surrounding Iqra Hasan during the alleged detention.