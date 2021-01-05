Did not insult scientists with ‘BJP’s vaccine’ remark: Akhilesh Yadav

After facing criticism for saying that he wouldn’t get himself injected with a “BJP vaccine” against coronavirus, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that he never questioned the scientists or the experts, but the BJP government which has a “trust deficit”.

On Saturday, Akhilesh had said that he would not take the shot of “BJP’s vaccine”, and once he comes to power, his government would vaccinate everyone for free.

After facing flak, he tweeted the same evening that he has “full confidence” in the ability of scientists, but he would not take the BJP’s “political vaccine”. He also tweeted that vaccination is a sensitive process and not an event to show off, slamming the BJP government.

“The media should play the entire video of what I said. The statement by the Samajwadi Party or by me never questioned any scientists, experts, researchers or the volunteers, but the BJP because the people do not trust any of their decisions. We want to know when the vaccination will be given to the poor. That is the big question… They have started the dry run, but we do not know if vaccination is for the poor,” Akhilesh told mediapersons on Monday after meeting trader at his party office in Lucknow.

Akhilesh said that with the ongoing debate on the vaccines, the government should come forward and remove all doubts. “It is the responsibility of the government to clear any kind of doubt. The social media is flooded with messages and there are news articles all over the world. Different newspapers are debating on it. Several people and political parties have given their views on the vaccine. The government should come forward and clear these things,” the former chief minister said.

“We want to know from the government when the poor people in the state will get vaccinated, and whether it will be free of cost or not,” he added.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had termed Yadav’s vaccination remarks an “insult” to the country’s doctors and scientists. BJP leaders have accused the Opposition of creating doubts over the vaccines, hampering the fight against the virus.