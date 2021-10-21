SP a party of ‘pariwarwad’ not ‘samajwad’: PM in Kushinagar

Maintaining that the Samajwadi Party was now known for being “pariwarwadi” (dynastic) instead of “samajwadi” (socialists), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the previous SP government of Akhilesh Yadav had given a free run to the mafia in the state.

“Those running the government in the past did not care about the pain of the poor…. They linked their karma with scams and crime…people of UP are aware that these people are now known as dynasts, not socialists,” Modi said during inauguration of a medical college in Kushinagar.

Modi praised the Yogi Adityanath government for its crackdown on mafia. “In the last four-and-a-half years, law and order has been given top priority in UP. Before 2017, the government’s policy was to give freedom to the mafia. Now, while the mafia are apologising, people who support them are pained,” Modi said.

He said the state government has demolished the mafia, who encroached upon lands of people from Scheduled Caste communities and the poor, and alleged that the SP government’s schemes benefitted a particular family.

The Prime Minister said new road projects will provide easy access to sugar mills for farmers. Amid protests over sugarcane dues, he claimed the Adityanath government had disbursed more sugarcane payment (Rs 1.5 lakh crore) to farmers compared to the previous regime.

Although most Prime Ministers came from UP, the state’s history cannot be confined to just six or seven decades since Independence, Modi said.

“This land has given birth to Lord Ram and Krishna… The Vedas and Puranas were written here,” he said. And Agra gurdwara witnessed the bravery of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who challenged Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, he added.