Sound from mics should be limited to premises, no new permit: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the upcoming festivals, including Eid and Akshay Tritiya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued a directive saying that while microphones can be used in religious programmes, the sound should not be heard outside the premises and not cause inconvenience to others.

During a review meeting on law and order, the chief minister also directed the administration to not allow use of microphones at new spots. “….everyone has the freedom to practise their way of worship as per their own religious ideology. Microphones can be used but it must be ensured that the sound from the microphone does not go out of the premises. It should not cause inconvenience to others. Permission should not be given to install microphones at any new places,” a government release quoted Adityanath as saying.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, the police need to be extra alert and careful. From Station House Officers (SHOs) to ADG should speak to religious leaders and other eminent persons of the society in their areas in the next 24 hours,” the CM said, directing the administration to take strict action “against those who issue disturbing statements”.

Directing officials to ensure religious programmes are organised at scheduled places without obstructing the traffic on roads, the CM said religious processions should not be taken out without getting permission from the authorities. “Before issuing permission for processions, the issuing authority will take affidavits from organisers for maintaining peace and harmony. Also, permission will be issued to only traditional processions… Permission should not be given to any new processions,” the government release stated.

The government also cancelled the leaves of administrative and police officials till May 4.

The chief minister also directed deployment of additional police forces in sensitive areas with use of drones for monitoring the situation.