scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 12, 2021
MUST READ

Soon, scheme to boost investment in defence corridors: Rajnath Singh

"A centrally sponsored scheme with the provision to incentivise the defence industry in investing in defence corridors will soon be brought,” Rajnath Singh said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: November 13, 2021 4:06:48 am
Rajnath Singh, UP, Yogi, defence corridors, defence minister, Tamil Nadu, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsDefence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said the Centre will soon come up with a scheme for the defence sector under which firms will be given incentives to invest in defence corridors.

Responding to a question during the investors’ meet on the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor at Chief Minister Yoga Adityanath’s official residence in Lucknow, Singh said: “A centrally sponsored scheme with the provision to incentivise the defence industry in investing in defence corridors will soon be brought.”

He said defence corridors have been established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to develop an ecosystem for industries that can fulfill all their small and big needs easily from one place and in an economical way.

Click here for more

Promising investors to consider their requests like “corridor specific allocations”, Rajnath said that the government is committed to fulfill the needs of the defence industry and expressed confidence that a strong defence manufacturing ecosystem will be developed in Uttar Pradesh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 12: Latest News

Advertisement