Soon, scheme to boost investment in defence corridors: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said the Centre will soon come up with a scheme for the defence sector under which firms will be given incentives to invest in defence corridors.

Responding to a question during the investors’ meet on the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor at Chief Minister Yoga Adityanath’s official residence in Lucknow, Singh said: “A centrally sponsored scheme with the provision to incentivise the defence industry in investing in defence corridors will soon be brought.”

He said defence corridors have been established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to develop an ecosystem for industries that can fulfill all their small and big needs easily from one place and in an economical way.

Promising investors to consider their requests like “corridor specific allocations”, Rajnath said that the government is committed to fulfill the needs of the defence industry and expressed confidence that a strong defence manufacturing ecosystem will be developed in Uttar Pradesh.