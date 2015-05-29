Sonia Gandhi slams Centre’s ‘apathy’ towards Rae Bareli

Sonia Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rae Bareli on Thursday. (Source: PTI photo) Sonia Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rae Bareli on Thursday. (Source: PTI photo)

On a tour of Rae Bareli, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the Centre of showing apathetic attitude towards her constituency.

Sonia, who reached Rae Bareli in the morning for a day-long visit, presided over a Central Vigilance and Monitoring Committee (CVMC) on the progress of various development works in the district. Sonia and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — who is camping in the district since Wednesday — did not speak to the media.

However, UP Science and Technology Minister Manoj Pandey, who is also a local SP MLA from Unchahar, said: “The budget of roads under centrally-sponsored schemes and PM Gramin Sadak Yojana for the district has been reduced by 80 per cent. This was criticised at the meeting. Questions were also raised as to why Rae Bareli was being left out when it comes to funds from the Centre.”

While Manoj claimed that a “ninda prastav” (proposal for condemnation) was passed at the meeting over this issue, a top official present at the meeting said the Centre was verbally criticised but no resolution was passed to to this effect. “This does not come under the framework of CVMC… It is not a statutory body that can pass such a resolution,” he added.

It was also suggested that Sonia takes up the issue of poor allocation of central funds to Rae Bareli in Parliament. At the meeting, the Centre was also criticised for not allocating money to farmers affected by hailstorms and untimely rains.

Interestingly, the meeting hailed the Uttar Pradesh government for its initiatives taken for farmers. “The resolution was put by me and read out by Sonia Gandhi, in which Akhileshji has been hailed for its initiatives for the farmers of the district and that too without support of the Centre. The state government has given Rs 197 crore for farmers affected by unseasonal rains, of which, Rs 22 crore have been disbursed,” Pandey said.

Earlier, at the Bhuyemau guest house, Sonia met the family members of the victims of the Bachrawan train accident on March 20, in which 30 people had died. She handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to them. “Soniaji has assured us all possible help. She has asked us to be in touch and let her know if we face any problem,” said Ganga Sharan Mishra, whose father had died in the mishap.

She also unveiled the plaque of Nagar Panchayat Bhawan for Dalmau and also interacted with locals. Later at Firoz Gandhi Colony Park, Sonia inaugurated projects taken up under MPLADS and then proceeded to inspect various projects.

At Dighiya, she distributed cheques to farmers whose crops had been damaged. Throughout the day, including in the CVMC meeting, Sonia was accompanied by Priyanka. They left for Delhi in the evening.

