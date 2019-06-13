Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka thank voters in Rae Bareli

UPA CHAIRPERSON and newly elected MP from Rae Bareli Sonia Gandhi thanked its voters for the only seat that the Congress party won in Uttar Pradesh Wednesday.

Advertising

Sources said Sonia Gandhi claimed to party workers during a closed-door meeting in Rae Bareli that in the recently held Lok Sabha election, “different methods were used by some to divert attention of the voters.” She also said she personally believed that nothing could be more unfortunate for the country than the fact that [for the ruling party] to remain in power, all barriers were crossed,” the sources said.

Sonia was accompanied by AICC general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied Sonia Gandhi to Rae Bareli. Earlier in the day, Priyanka held post-poll deliberations with the party’s Lok Sabha candidates and leaders from eastern Uttar Pradesh and urged them to prepare for upcoming bypolls in the state.

Later in the day, Priyanka also asked workers to decide to work hard and told them that if they have work with heart, they should be ready to struggle as well.

“The truth is that it is the public of Rae Bareli who ensured victory of Sonia Gandhi. The truth is that you also know that who has worked with heart and the ones who have not worked, I will find out about them,” Priyanka told workers.