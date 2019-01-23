Sonia Gandhi cancels Rae Bareli trip, Rahul to visit Amethi today

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s scheduled visit to Rae Bareli on Wednesday has been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”, the party’s district president VK Shukla said.

Advertising

However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will visit Amethi on Wednesday, will also meet people from Rae Bareli at Bhuvemau guesthouse the next day.

Earlier it was announced that Rahul and Sonia will be visiting their respective constituencies during a two-day trip from Wednesday.

Apart from laying foundation stones of some of the development projects undertaken through her MP-LAD fund, Sonia was scheduled to attend a district vigilance committee meeting and meet people from her constituency at Bhuvemau guest house on Thursday. Sonia had last visited Rae Bareli in April 2018.

Instead of a special plane to Fursatganj airfield, Rahul will now take a regular flight to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow, said Chandrakant Dubey, Rahul’s representative in Amethi.

The Congress president would also address a gathering of gram pradhans in Fursatganj and later attend an oath ceremony of local bar association of lawyers in Gauriganj.

Congress workers are eager to know whether Sonia will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, and who will be her replacement if she doesn’t. Over the past five years, her visits have been limited amid reports of health issues. Even her last trip to Rae Bareli had come after a period of around one and half years.

Advertising

At a time when the Congress has declared it will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state alone after SP and BSP excluded it from their alliance, sources said party workers wonder whether Priyanka Gandhi may contest from Rae Bareli instead of Sonia.