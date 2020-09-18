Sonbhadra killings: UP govt gives nod to prosecute 3 cops ‘for aiding land grab’

The Chief Minister's Office tweeted saying that prosecution sanction was granted against three policemen for “being involved in criminal conspiracy.”

The UP government on Thursday gave prosecution sanction against three police officers — two inspectors and a sub-inspector — for allegedly helping people to taking over disputed land at Umbha village in Sonbhadra. The land dispute had led to the killing of 11 members of the Gond community in a clash in July last year.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the UP Police probing alleged irregularities in transfer and sale of the disputed land had recently written to the state government seeking prosecution sanction against seven (serving and retired) government officials.

The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted saying that prosecution sanction was granted against three policemen for “being involved in criminal conspiracy.” The three are inspectors Ashish Singh and Mool Chand Chaurasia and sub-inspector Padam Kant Tiwari, said a senior police officer who is part of the SIT.

All three were posted at Ghorawal police station, said the officer. The sanction was sought under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

A case regarding alleged irregularities in transfer and sale of nearly 145 bighas of land at Umbha village in Sonbhadra was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow last year. A chargesheet is yet to be filed.

On July 17 last year, the land dispute led to the killing of 11 people belonging to the Gond community when a group of people of led by the village head, Yagyadutt, attacked them in a bid to take possession of the land which they claimed was purchased by him two years ago. Fifty one people were booked for the killings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.