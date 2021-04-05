Sonbhadra: 13 labourers injured in power plant mishap

At least 13 labourers were injured when a scaffolding collapsed at Lanco Power Limited's plant in the Anpara area of Sonbhadra district.

At least 13 labourers were injured when a scaffolding collapsed at Lanco Power Limited’s plant in the Anpara area of Sonbhadra district. Officials said that while five labourers sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a hospital, the other eight sustained minor injuries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the incident which will be carried out by an Additional Chief Secretary-level officer, a government release said. Adityanath also said the probe should fix the responsibility for the incident, and effective action should be taken at the earliest, the release added.

In a letter to Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Amrendra Singh, Lanco plant’s in-charge S K Dwivedi stated that the accident happened at 2.45 am on Sunday.

“The accident happened after a temporary structure put up at a height for workers to stand and work on collapsed. Our teams reached the spot and conducted rescue operation. All injured are out of danger. One injured person, Dharamjeet, was referred to Varanasi district hospital,” said the SP, adding that the local District Magistrate Abhishek Singh has ordered a probe by an Additional District Magistrate into the accident.

Officials identified the injured persons as Dharamjeet (25), Shivam (20), Vivek (34), Sandeep Kumar (25) and Shiv Kumar (27).

Dismissing reports in a section of the media about a boiler blast at the plant, Dwivedi was quoted by PTI as saying, “The unit was closed for maintenance since March 22, and the maintenance work is of around one-month duration.

The scaffolding on which the labourers were working suddenly came down. Luckily, there were no labourers standing below them, and they were wearing a helmet.”

Of the five labourers, three got head injuries, one suffered a broken hand and another fractured his leg, Dwivedi said, adding, “All are out of danger”.

Dwivedi also said that an internal inquiry of the company will be conducted to ascertain the reasons behind the accident.

— With PTI Inputs