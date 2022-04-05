Son ‘contesting as Independent’, BJP expels MLC father for 6 yrs

The BJP on Monday expelled its Legislative Council member Yashwant Singh for six years on charges of indulging in anti-party activities following reports that his son was contesting the legislative council polls from Azamgarh-Mau seat as an independent candidate against the BJP nominee.

As per the expulsion letter issued to Singh by BJP state general secretary Govind Nayaran Shukla, the party had received complaints from its district and regional units that the MLC’s son Vikrant Singh alias Rinshu was contesting as an independent candidate against the party’s nominee in the constituency for the legislative council elections.

According to the letter, Yashwant was also canvassing for his son. The BJP has fielded former party MLA Arun Kumar Yadav in the Azamgarh-Mau seat.

As per party sources, Yashwant was believed to be close to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Formerly with the SP, Yashwant had joined the BJP soon after the party came to power in UP in 2017. Belonging to the Thakur community, Yashwant had resigned from the Legislative Council before joining the BJP. In 2018, the BJP announced him as its candidate for the Legislative Council polls and he was elected. His term expires in May 2024.

Currently, BJP has the highest number of MLCs (35), followed by SP (17) and BSP (four), whereas Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party have one member each.