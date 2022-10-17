scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Some indulging in ‘netagiri’, claiming they know what Sonia Gandhi wants: Tharoor

The Congress MP, who was in Lucknow on Sunday to meet Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) members, will contesting the election against veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at a roadside stall during his visit to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. PTI

A day before Congress votes to elect the party’s next president, presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that some of his colleagues were indulging in ‘netagiri’ and telling party workers that “they knew what Sonia Gandhi wanted”.

Also Read |Will seek Gandhis’ advice to strengthen party, Kharge says day ahead of Congress presidential poll

Talking to UPCC office-bearers, Tharoor said, “There are leaders who were indulging in “netagiri” and claiming that they know what Sonia Gandhi wants…But if anyone has any doubts they should consult Madhusudan Mistry as the votes will be cast in a secret ballot. No would know who voted for whom.”

Talking about Kharge, Tharoor said that he is not against the veteran leader and pointed out that the two have been working in the party for years.

“Kharge sahab umeedwar bane.. humari party mein shayad 90 per cent netritva unka sath hai (Kharge sahab is contesting the election…90 per cent of our party’s leaders are supporting him.) I see him as a friend and elder brother. But, our ‘sankalp’ (promises) and style of working are different.,” said the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read |P Chidambaram writes: The leader and the president

Talking about his reason for contesting the election, he said, “For 22 years, there has not been an election for the post of a party president. When the working committee decided that elections will be held and Rahul Gandhi decided that he won’t be contesting the polls. Then, I started thinking should I can for the future of the party…After many seniors and experienced leaders have left the party, which made me realize that something is not right.”

He said that he talked to Sonia Gandhi about the election and she made it clear that there would not be any official candidate from the family’s (Gandhis’) side.

Adding that the country needed a strong Congress, Tharoor said he is contesting the polls for the future of the party and to show the people that the “party is ready to transform”.

Sharing details of his manifesto for the election, he said he wants better communication between the central leadership and state units. “The state units should get a chance to meet the central leadership without an appointment,” he added.  He also promised to implement the party’s Udaipur declaration of “one person, one post” if elected.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 04:50:05 am
