UP: Som calls Opposition leaders ‘seasonal Hindus’ since ’17

The BJP MLA from Meerut district’s Sardhana, Sangeet Som has hit out at Opposition leaders for becoming “seasonal Hindus” since 2017 when the BJP came to power.

“I have recently seen Opposition leaders’ drama… In the last five years of the BJP government, a lot of people have become seasonal Hindus,” the controversial MLA is heard saying in the beginning of a 1.43-minute video shared on social media.

Som was an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. In March this year, a court accepted a closure report in the case after a special investigation team informed it that no evidence was found against him.

“The sinner Ravan assumed the garb of a saint when he abducted mother Sita, and the mythological demon Putna too turned herself into a Goddess when she made a futile attempt to kill Lord Krishna in his infancy. But they never succeeded in their designs, and this time too they (the opposition) will be defeated by the BJP in the coming elections,” another voice is heard saying in the video.

The video alleged that with the Assembly elections approaching, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party

chief Akhilesh Yadav have turned themselves as seasonal Hindus after criticising Hindu rituals.