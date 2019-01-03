Sohrabuddin case: Congress misused power to frame Shah, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday alleged that the Congress misused its powers to frame BJP national president and then Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

He claimed that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were part of the conspiracy and demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi “apologise” and clear his party’s stand.

“The anti-country activities of Congress, the oldest party of the country, have been exposed one after another. This is the third time in the recent past that the court’s decisions have exposed Congress and how it played with the security of the country,” he said in Lucknow, referring to the decision of a special CBI court that acquitted Shah in the Sohrabuddin case.

“Lekin us sabke bavjood kis tarike se Congress ke logon duara 2007 mein Gujarat Vidhan Sabha ka chunao, Modi ji ke netritva mein jeetne ke baad, kis tareeke se Modi ji ko aur Amit Shah ji ko target karke, Congress ne mangarant aur rajnaitik kharyntron ke tatat unhe phasane ka prayas kiya hai, yeh CBI ki special court ke diye gaye faisle se abhi haal hi mein spasta ho gaya hai…(Despite this…after the BJP won in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha election under the leadership of Modi…the CBI special court’s decision has made clear how Congress targeted and tried to frame him and Amit Shah,” the chief minister said.