Sodomy accused paraded around village on buffalo

A MAN accused of sodomising an 8-year-old boy at a village in Rampur district was paraded around on a buffalo with his face blackened and a garland of shoes around his neck Sunday.

Two FIRs were registered at Swaar police station — one against the accused and another against some of the villagers on the basis of a complaint filed by the accused — after a video of the latter being paraded went viral on social media Monday.

“According to the FIRs registered, on Sunday, one Farooq Ali (20) took an 8-year-old boy to a secluded place in his village and sexually assaulted him. After the boy informed his parents, they along with some others villagers caught Ali. To shame him, they blackened his face, made him wear a garland of shoes and sit on a buffalo. The villagers then paraded him through the village and made a video of it. It went viral next day,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of Swaar police station, Rajesh Kumar Tiwari.

“An FIR was later registered on Monday against Ali under the section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Another FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Ali against local residents under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation),” Tiwari added.

Those who paraded Ali around the village are absconding. Ali was sent to jail after a medical report confirmed that the 8-year-old had been sodomised.

