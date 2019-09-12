Smriti Irani in Amethi, takes stock of projects

Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Smriti Irani on Wednesday reviewed progress of ongoing development projects in her home constituency Amethi and interacted with residents. She reached Amethi on Wednesday and will leave on Thursday evening.

“She participated in the ‘Didi aur sarkar aapke dwar’ (sister and government at your doorstep) programme. She interacted with people at the Mukutnath temple. She held a meeting with officials at the DM office and reviewed development projects,” said Vijay Gupta, Irani’s representative in Amethi.

On Thursday, the Union minister is scheduled to visit a Jawahar Navoday school and inaugurate a kitchen garden scheme for primary and junior schools.

She will take also part in a public meeting at a village in Bhadar block and unveil a statue of Swami Vivekanand at Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Sansthan.

“She has announced a sum of Rs 5 crore to be invested in tourism spots in the district,” said Gupta.

Gupta also informed that the minister on Wednesday appealed to people to not use plastic.