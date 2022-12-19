scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Smriti Irani comes to Amethi only to show ‘latkas, jhatkas’: Cong leader Ajay Rai

Such a remark from a leader of the party which gave the woman prime minister to the nation, is definitely "shameful", UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey said in Lucknow, alleging language used by the Congress leaders has always been "anti-women".

UP Congress leader Ajay Rai (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

UP Congress leader Ajay Rai on Monday took a jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani here, saying that she only comes to her constituency Amethi to show “latkas” and “jhatkas”, an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoke a sharp response from the BJP.

Such a remark from a leader of the party which gave the woman prime minister to the nation, is definitely “shameful”, UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey said in Lucknow, alleging language used by the Congress leaders has always been “anti-women”.

Speaking to reporters here, while answering a question whether Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Rai said, “It (Amethi) has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahul jee has been the Lok Sabha MP from there, so has been Rajiv (Gandhi) jee and Sanjay (Gandhi) jee, and they have served it.” Currently, Amethi is represented in Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Irani.

“Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows ‘latka-jhatka’, and leaves,” Rai, who is a regional chief of the party, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...

He stressed that Amethi seat is of the Gandhi family, and “it will remain so.” It is the demand of the party workers that “Rahul Gandhi should contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, UP BJP spokesperson Dubey, while reacting to Rai’s comments told PTI, “The language used by the Congress has always been anti-women. It shows the culture and mindset of the Congress. And a party, which has given a woman prime minister to the nation, and which was headed by a woman president for a long time, such statements from its leader, is definitely shameful.” Dubey said prominent Congress leaders had been winning Lok Sabha elections from Amethi and Rae Bareli, but these districts “lagged behind in almost every parameter.”

More from Lucknow

“After the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came at the Centre, and the Yogi Adityanath-led government came in Uttar Pradesh, development is taking place in these districts. The people of Amethi had already rejected Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” Dubey said.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 06:03:58 pm
Next Story

West Bengal, UP among highest Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship Scheme beneficiaries

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close