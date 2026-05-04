Smart meters, sour politics: Protests against prepaid electricity spread in UP

In Fatehpur, smart meters were dumped at a local power station. In Agra, women threw them onto the streets. In Aligarh, Firozabad, and Hathras, people marched to substations with the meters held aloft.

Across districts in Uttar Pradesh, unrest is growing among electricity consumers over “smart” prepaid meters. While authorities present prepaid metering as a nationwide reform to improve billing efficiency and reduce losses, many consumers see it as a coercive shift bringing higher charges and abrupt disconnections without safeguards.

According to sources, the protests gathered pace after automatic disconnections began in March, while conflicting readings of policy—across the Electricity Act, regulatory guidelines and recent statements by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal —have deepened uncertainty, turning a technical transition into a political and public flashpoint across the state.