SK Dora is new chief of Nabard’s UP regional office

SK Dora was appointed the new chief of Nabard Uttar Pradesh regional office in Lucknow. A postgraduate in economics from Odisha’s Sambhalpur University, Dora also holds an MPhil degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

With over three decades of experience in the rural development banking sector, he has held several important posts in Nabard.

Dora was the principal of the National Bank Staff College before he joined Nabard’s UP regional office.