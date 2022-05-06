Six-year-old boy run over by bus, 2 arrested: Police

A six-year-old boy died after he came under the wheels of a bus belonging to the inter college that he was studying at in Baghpat’s Chamrawal village on Thursday, police said on Friday. The Royal Convent Inter College has been sealed while its manager and the bus driver were arrested.

The deceased Ayush Kumar, a Class I student. The boy was awaiting others at the school’s main gate when a bus drove into the premises at high speed. He died instantly, police said.

Arun Kumar, the boy’s father and local residents staged a protest and allegedly damaged some vehicles parked in the area, demanding immediate action. They later went to the Baghpat-Muradnagar state highway and blocked it, placing the body (of the deceased) on the road.

The protest continued for nearly two hours, before police reached the spot and assured the protesters of immediate action.

“The institute manager, S B Yadav and the bus driver, Ramkishan, have been arrested. The school has been sealed as it was being run without government recognition,” said Baghpat SP Neeraj Jadaun.