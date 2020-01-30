Six women booked for protest during CM’s function in Bijnor

According to the police, a case has been pending since 2011 in the High Court pertaining to status of land almost 10 km away from the banks of the Ganga in Bijnor. (File) According to the police, a case has been pending since 2011 in the High Court pertaining to status of land almost 10 km away from the banks of the Ganga in Bijnor. (File)

A case was registered against six unidentified women by the Bijnor Police for lodging a protest during a function attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to launch the Ganga Yatra Monday. According to the police, the women hail from Rampur Thaka village and have been protesting over the alleged occupation of their land by the forest department.

“During Monday’s function, a group of women raised slogans pushing for their demands. To avoid any law and order situation, the police intervened and tried to stop them. Officials at the venue also assured them that the matter would be looked into but they were adamant. They have been booked for allegedly obstructing security personnel from performing their duties”, said an officer from Kotwali City Police Station.

According to the police, a case has been pending since 2011 in the High Court pertaining to status of land almost 10 km away from the banks of the Ganga in Bijnor. The Allahabad High Court had earlier ruled that the Rampur Thaka village land belongs to Hastinapur sanctuary. A notice to vacate the region was issued to the residents by the forest department.

