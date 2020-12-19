Six of muslim family booked for ‘conversion and abduction’ of woman

The 22-year-old woman has been missing since November 17, but her family claimed that she was converted on November 28 after marrying Mohammad Javed.

A 28-year-old Muslim youth and his five family members, including three women, were booked on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and converting religion of a businessman’s 22-year-old daughter under the Jalesar police station limits in Etah district. This is the ninth such case in the state since November 28 when the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance became a law.

The 22-year-old woman has been missing since November 17, but her family claimed that she was converted on November 28 after marrying Mohammad Javed. However, her family did not approach the police until Thursday when they received a letter from a Delhi-based advocate about alleged conversion, said police.

On the basis of the letter, her father, a shopkeeper, lodged a complaint alleging conversion and kidnapping. Javed runs a cloth shop and is a neighbour of the woman. No one has been arrested in the case.

Jalesar Station House Officer Krishna Pal Singh said the FIR was lodged under IPC section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance.

