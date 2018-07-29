Six of family die after house collapse in Meerut

Eight people, including five minors, died in two incidents of house collapse in Meerut and Saharanpur on Saturday.

Six people of the same family died after the makeshift roof and a wall of their house collapsed following heavy rain in Saharanpur on Saturday early morning. The neighbours rushed to their rescue, but the family members were already dead before they could be pulled out of the debris. The deceased have been identified as Faizan (40), his wife Israna (35), and their four children, Faisal (13), Rani (11), Zainer (9) and one-and-half month old Shaina.

“Senior government officials have rushed to the spot, but as of yet no compensation has been announced,” Jitendra Kumar, in-charge of Gangoh police station, said.

In the other incident, a two-storey house in Kheda village of Sardhana town in Meerut collapsed on Saturday morning following heavy rain trapping all the family members under the debris.

Though Rajpal Tyagi (65), his wife Santosh (55), their two sons – Vicky (36) and Kuldeep (28) – are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Kuldeep’s wife Vineeta (24) and their one-month-old baby died on the spot.

Muzzafarnagar BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan and Sardhana legislator Sangeet Som rushed to the spot and assured compensation to the bereaved family. “We have directed the officials to speed up the rescue operation and ensure proper medical aid to those admitted in the hospital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the family,” said Som.

